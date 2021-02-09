UrduPoint.com
Xi Calls For Deepening China-CEEC Customs Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:14 PM

Xi calls for deepening China-CEEC customs cooperation

It is important for China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) to deepen customs cooperation to ensure trade security and faster clearance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday while hosting the China-CEEC Summit via video link

China will work toward the establishment of a China-CEEC customs information center and a focal point for customs clearance coordination for countries along the China-Europe Land-Sea Express Line, Xi stressed.

China will work toward the establishment of a China-CEEC customs information center and a focal point for customs clearance coordination for countries along the China-Europe Land-Sea Express Line, Xi stressed.

"We could also explore cooperation on a pilot basis under the 'Smart Customs, Smart Borders and Smart Connectivity' Initiative," said Xi.

