Xi Calls For 'more Voices' To Work For Peace In Ukraine: Xinhua
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for "more voices" to work towards ending the war in Ukraine, the state-run Xinhua news agency said.
Xi made the appeal during a state visit to Brasilia, where he was hosted by Brazilian President Lula da Silva, according to the outlet.
Beijing and Brasilia have advanced a joint roadmap for peace in Ukraine that has been endorsed by Moscow -- China's ally -- but rejected by Kyiv.
Xi said he wanted to see "more voices committed to peace to pave the way for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis," Xinhua reported.
Lula, standing next to him, stressed the joint China-Brazil initiative, and said: "In a world plagued by armed conflicts and political strife, China and Brazil put peace, diplomacy and dialogue first."
Xi was in Brasilia on a state visit immediately following his participation in a G20 summit held in Rio, during which he had warned that the world was facing a new period of "turbulence".
Europe and the United States have not taken the China-Brazil proposal on board, saying that any move toward peace needed backing from Ukraine.
