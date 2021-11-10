Xi calls for US cooperation ahead of Biden talks

UrduPoint.com

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping called for cooperation with the United States ahead of long-awaited talks with Joe Biden.

The two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, are expected to hold a virtual summit soon, diplomats said. CNN quoted sources as saying the talks could take place next week.

Xi set a conciliatory tone in a letter read by China's ambassador, Qin Gang, to a gala dinner on Tuesday evening in New York.

"Right now, China-US relations are at a critical historical juncture. Both countries will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," Xi said, according to an embassy statement.

"Cooperation is the only right choice," he said.

"China stands ready to work with the United States to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board, jointly address regional and international issues as well as global challenges and, in the meantime, properly manage differences."

