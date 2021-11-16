UrduPoint.com

Xi Calls On Biden To Constructively Resolve Beijing-Washington Differences - Reports

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 10:30 AM

Xi Calls on Biden to Constructively Resolve Beijing-Washington Differences - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping called on US President Joe Biden to constructively resolve differences between Washington and Beijing during the online meeting on Tuesday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

Xi also called against allowing relations between the two countries to get out of control.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing TV Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 202 ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

9 hours ago
 KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

10 hours ago
 Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.