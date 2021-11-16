Xi Calls On Biden To Constructively Resolve Beijing-Washington Differences - Reports
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping called on US President Joe Biden to constructively resolve differences between Washington and Beijing during the online meeting on Tuesday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
Xi also called against allowing relations between the two countries to get out of control.