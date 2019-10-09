UrduPoint.com
Xi Calls On China, Solomon Islands To Enhance Synergy Of Development Strategies

Xi calls on China, Solomon Islands to enhance synergy of development strategies

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday met with Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, calling on both countries to enhance synergy of development strategies.

During their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Xi said the Solomon Islands is located on the southern stretch of the 21st century maritime Silk Road.

He encouraged both countries to take the opportunity of the signing of the MOU on the joint construction of the Belt and Road, step up synergy of development strategies and create new highlights of cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, infrastructural construction, agriculture, fishery, forestry, transport and telecommunication.

Your Thoughts and Comments

