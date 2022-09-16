UrduPoint.com

Xi Calls On SCO To Fight Attempts To Organize 'Color Revolutions' In Member Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 01:20 PM

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) It is important to prevent any attempts by external forces to organize "color revolutions" in the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"We should support each other's efforts to protect security and development interests. It is important to prevent attempts by external forces to provoke a color revolution, and jointly oppose interference in the affairs of other countries under any pretext," Xi said at the SCO summit in Samarkand.

