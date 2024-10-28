Open Menu

Xi Chairs CPC Leadership Meeting To Review Disciplinary Inspection Report

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Monday to review a report on the third round of disciplinary inspection launched by the 20th CPC Central Committee

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting, CGTN reported.

The inspection results showed that the Party building of central Party and state departments and centrally administered financial institutions has been strengthened, according to a statement issued after the meeting. However, although new achievements were made in various areas, problems still exist, the statement said.

The meeting called for addressing the issues identified during the inspections to promote high-quality development through effective rectification.

Party committees at all levels were asked to strengthen political responsibility in performing their duties, take bold and effective action to overcome challenges, and carry out reform tasks with unwavering determination while guarding against risks in key areas, the document said.

The meeting also stressed the necessity of maintaining a tough stance against corruption. It called for eradicating the root causes and the enabling conditions of graft and fighting corruption on a regular and long-term basis.

