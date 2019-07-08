Xi congratulates Levits on assuming office as president of Latvia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Egils Levits on assuming office as president of Latvia

Xi said in his congratulatory message that the development of relations between China and Latvia maintains good momentum at present.

All-level exchanges have become closer and cooperation in various fields has been advanced continuously, Xi added.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Latvia relations, Xi said he is ready to work with President Levits to deepen mutually-beneficial cooperation, and lift China-Latvia relations to new levels so as to benefit both countries and peoples.