Xi Congratulates Lukashenko On Belarus' Presidential Election Victory

Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Xi Congratulates Lukashenko on Belarus' Presidential Election Victory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on being re-elected.

According to the preliminary results of the Belarusian presidential election, Lukashenko is leading with 80.23 percent of votes.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, and on my own behalf, I extend our warm congratulations and best wishes. I am sure that under your tenure, Belarus will certainly achieve new brilliant success in the state building process," Xi said in his congratulatory message, released by Belarus' state-run news agency Belta.

