Xi Congratulates Nyusi On Re-election As Mozambican President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:53 PM

Xi congratulates Nyusi on re-election as Mozambican president

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to Filipe Nyusi on his re-election as Mozambican president

In the message dated Wednesday, Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Mozambique relations.

In the message dated Wednesday, Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Mozambique relations.

He further said that he stands ready to work with Nyusi to make full use of the two important platforms of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, deepen bilateral win-win and friendly cooperation, and continuously lift the two countries' comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to higher levels, so as to better benefit both countries and both peoples.

