Xi Congratulates Zardari On Election As Pakistani President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
In his message, Xi said China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers, adding that the two countries' iron-clad friendship is a choice of history and a precious treasure of the two peoples.
Xi noted that the two countries have in recent years maintained close high-level exchanges, supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, achieved fruitful results in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and maintained a high level of development of bilateral relations, state-run Xinhua reported.
The world, Xi said, is confronted with accelerated changes unseen in a century, and the strategic significance of China-Pakistan relations has become more prominent.
The Chinese leader said he highly regards the development of China-Pakistan relations, and is ready to work with President Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, advance practical cooperation in various fields, push for greater development of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so as to better benefit the two peoples.
Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as Pakistan's new president, local media reported Saturday.
Zardari received 411 votes, as against the 181 received by the opposition-backed candidate, according to a local media tally of votes by members of the National Assembly, the Senate and provincial assemblies.
This will be Zardari's second term as the country's president, having earlier served in the role from 2008 to 2013.
APP/asg
