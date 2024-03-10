Open Menu

Xi Congratulates Zardari On Election As Pakistani President

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Xi congratulates Zardari on election as Pakistani president

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was elected as Pakistan's new president on Saturday.

Zardari received 411 votes, as against the 181 received by the opposition-backed candidate, according to a local media tally of votes by members of the National Assembly, the Senate and provincial assemblies.

This will be Zardari's second term as the country's president, having earlier served in the role from 2008 to 2013.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Senate China Sunday Media From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

14 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

16 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

16 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

16 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

16 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

17 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

17 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

17 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

1 day ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World