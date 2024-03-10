Xi congratulates Zardari on election as Pakistani president

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was elected as Pakistan's new president on Saturday.

Zardari received 411 votes, as against the 181 received by the opposition-backed candidate, according to a local media tally of votes by members of the National Assembly, the Senate and provincial assemblies.

This will be Zardari's second term as the country's president, having earlier served in the role from 2008 to 2013.

APP/asg