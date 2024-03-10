Xi Congratulates Zardari On Election As Pakistani President
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was elected as Pakistan's new president on Saturday.
Zardari received 411 votes, as against the 181 received by the opposition-backed candidate, according to a local media tally of votes by members of the National Assembly, the Senate and provincial assemblies.
This will be Zardari's second term as the country's president, having earlier served in the role from 2008 to 2013.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results6 minutes ago
-
Xi congratulates Zardari on election as Pakistani President6 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard6 minutes ago
-
'Nobody bigger than team,' says Red Bull chief Horner16 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated16 minutes ago
-
In bitcoin's shadow, another cryptocurrency, Ether, stages its own rally16 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table16 minutes ago
-
Macron's camp blasts far right at EU election campaign launch7 hours ago