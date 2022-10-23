UrduPoint.com

Xi Elected For Third Term As General Secretary Of China's Communist Party - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Xi Elected for Third Term as General Secretary of China's Communist Party - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Chinese leader Xi Jinping was elected for a third five-year term as General Secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Chinese state news agency Xinhua reports citing a statement from the CCP Central Committee.

Xi was also elected for a third term as chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), Xinhua said on Sunday.

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China wrapped up on Saturday.

More Stories From World

