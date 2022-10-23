Xi Elected For Third Term As General Secretary Of China's Communist Party - Reports
Published October 23, 2022
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Chinese leader Xi Jinping was elected for a third five-year term as General Secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Chinese state news agency Xinhua reports citing a statement from the CCP Central Committee.
Xi was also elected for a third term as chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), Xinhua said on Sunday.
The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China wrapped up on Saturday.