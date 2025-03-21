Xi Emphasizes Sustainable, Healthy Growth Of Cultural, Tourism Industry
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited the Old Town of Lijiang in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Thursday afternoon, stressing the sustainable and healthy development of the cultural and tourism industry.
