Open Menu

Xi Encourages Newly Enrolled Cadets To Become High-quality Military-personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 05:34 PM

Xi encourages newly enrolled cadets to become high-quality military-personnel

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has encouraged 20 newly-enrolled cadets from a school in east China's Anhui Province to strive to become high-quality, professional military personnel

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has encouraged 20 newly-enrolled cadets from a school in east China's Anhui Province to strive to become high-quality, professional military personnel.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a letter replying to 20 students of the Anhui Province Qianshan Yezhai middle School, who have been accepted into military academies.

In the letter, Xi congratulated the students on their admissions to military academies and expressed the expectation that they can contribute to the modernization of national defense and the armed forces.

The school is located in the old revolutionary base areas in the Dabie Mountains. More than 100 graduates from this school applied to military academies this year, and a total of 20 of them were admitted to nine academies.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower G ..

ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower Gulf Limited for audit failings

5 minutes ago
 Hockey training camp underway

Hockey training camp underway

1 minute ago
 Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board A ..

Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board Accreditation for its Family Me ..

6 minutes ago
 National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit fa ..

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit facilities to business and indus ..

1 hour ago
 Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

1 hour ago
 Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

2 hours ago
flydubai grows its African network with the launch ..

Flydubai grows its African network with the launch of flights to Mombasa in Keny ..

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in A ..

Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Opener

2 hours ago
 Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG syst ..

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG system safety with three new circu ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World