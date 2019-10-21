UrduPoint.com
Xi Encourages Sci-tech Experts To Further Serve Rural Revitalization

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:47 PM

Xi encourages Sci-tech experts to further serve rural revitalization

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently made important instructions on the 20th anniversary of the system of sending sci-tech experts to rural areas

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping recently made important instructions on the 20th anniversary of the system of sending sci-tech experts to rural areas.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said in the past 20 years since the implementation of the system, more and more experts have been sent to the countryside to serve agriculture, rural areas and farmers with science and technology.

They have helped publicize the Party's policies on agriculture, rural areas and farmers, spread agricultural science and technology, promote sci-tech innovation and entrepreneurship in rural areas, as well as lead villages out of poverty, Xi said.

"They have enabled farmers to acquire a stronger sense of gain and happiness," he said.

