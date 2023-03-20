MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that he expects to discuss important regional and international issues of mutual interest during with talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I expect that during the visit, I will thoroughly exchange views with president Vladimir Putin on issues of bilateral relations and important regional and international topics of mutual interest, and outline a plan for developing strategic interaction and practical cooperation," Xi said upon his arrival in Moscow.