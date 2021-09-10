Xi Expresses China Commitment to Its Obligations on Climate Change During Talks With Biden

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his country's commitment to its obligations on fighting climate change during the phone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

"[China is firmly committed] to prioritize ecology and follow the path of the green, low-carbon development, as well as always actively and voluntarily takes international obligations that are in line with the national interests," Xi said, as quoted by the China Central Television.