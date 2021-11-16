Xi Expresses Readiness to Work With Biden to Reach Consensus - Chinese Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a virtual summit on Tuesday, expressed his readiness to work with US President Joe Biden to achieve consensus and for the sake of positive development of bilateral relations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Xi Jinping expressed his readiness to work with President Biden to reach consensus and take active steps to move China-US relations in a positive direction," the ministry said.