Xi Expresses Support For Efforts To Facilitate Peace Talks On Ukraine At Scholz Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Xi Expresses Support for Efforts to Facilitate Peace Talks on Ukraine at Scholz Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) China's President Xi Jinping, during talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressed his support for facilitating peace talks on Ukraine and urged Europe and the international community to make efforts to resolve the current crisis, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The two leaders also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. President Xi reaffirmed China's support for Germany and Europe to play an important role in facilitating peace talks and to build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture in Europe," the ministry said in a statement released after the meeting between Xi and Scholz, held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing earlier in the day.

During the talks, China's president also urged the international community to make efforts conducive to a peaceful political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and called on the parties involved to "remain rational and exercise restraint."

The German leader is paying an official one-day visit to China. This comes in the year when the countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Scholz is the first leader of a Western country to visit China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

