Xi Extends Condolences Over Passing Of Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday extended condolences to his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, over the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.
On behalf of the Chinese government and people, as well as in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the passing of Carter and extended sincere sympathy to the Carter family.
In his message, Xi called Carter a promoter and decision-maker in the establishment of China-U.S. diplomatic relations, noting that the late U.S. leader had long contributed to the development of bilateral ties, as well as the friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.
Xi said that he deeply regrets the former president's passing.
