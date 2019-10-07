Xi extends seniors ' Day greetings'

President Xi Jinping wished senior citizens nationwide a happy Double Ninth Festival, also known as Chongyang Festival, which falls on Monday

BEIJJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :President Xi Jinping wished senior citizens nationwide a happy Double Ninth Festival, also known as Chongyang Festival, which falls on Monday.

Xi extended the greetings Sunday in reply to a letter written earlier by 30 senior residents in Macao.