UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Extends Seniors ' Day Greetings'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Xi extends seniors ' Day greetings'

President Xi Jinping wished senior citizens nationwide a happy Double Ninth Festival, also known as Chongyang Festival, which falls on Monday

BEIJJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :President Xi Jinping wished senior citizens nationwide a happy Double Ninth Festival, also known as Chongyang Festival, which falls on Monday.

Xi extended the greetings Sunday in reply to a letter written earlier by 30 senior residents in Macao.

Related Topics

Sunday Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Pope says Amazon feathers same as Vatican hats

50 seconds ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Saudi Ambassador

11 minutes ago

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

14 minutes ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

14 minutes ago

Police nabbed absconder after exchange of fire

4 minutes ago

Austria's Kurz Entrusted With Forming New Cabinet ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.