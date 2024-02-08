Xi Extends Spring Festival Greetings To All Chinese
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council, extended Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese Thursday at a reception in Beijing.
Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech at the gathering at the Great Hall of the People, greeting Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese.
This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 10.
Recent Stories
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
More Stories From World
-
Troubled West African states test fractured regional bloc3 minutes ago
-
Italy's Matteo Garrone brings migrant drama to Oscars3 minutes ago
-
SoftBank Group logs first quarterly net profit in over a year13 minutes ago
-
Across China: Colorful steamed buns, tasty art at fingertips13 minutes ago
-
Poland's 'Bat-mum' saving bats from climate change23 minutes ago
-
Finns elect president under cloud of Russia tensions53 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1063 against USD Thursday2 hours ago
-
China's CPI up 0.3 pct month on month in January2 hours ago
-
Smoke reported at Tsuruga nuclear power plant in central Japan2 hours ago
-
Ganjar Pranowo: rising star faltering in bid for presidency2 hours ago
-
Japan's current account surplus surges to 20.63 trln yen in 20232 hours ago
-
S. Korea's tax revenue logs double-digit fall in 20232 hours ago