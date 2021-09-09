UrduPoint.com

Xi Extends Teachers' Day Greetings To Teachers

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:42 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on teachers to provide good guidance to students, as he greeted teachers across the country ahead of China's Teachers' Day that falls on Friday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a letter to representatives of model teaching units named after late geophysicist Huang Danian, a professor at Jilin University who helped China make advances in deep earth exploration.

More Stories From World

