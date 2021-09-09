Xi extends Teachers' Day greetings to teachers

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on teachers to provide good guidance to students, as he greeted teachers across the country ahead of China's Teachers' Day that falls on Friday

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a letter to representatives of model teaching units named after late geophysicist Huang Danian, a professor at Jilin University who helped China make advances in deep earth exploration.