Xi Eyes Strategic China-Vietnam Community With Shared Future
Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:55 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China stands ready to make active efforts with Vietnam to build the two countries into a community with a shared future that bears strategic significance.
He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.