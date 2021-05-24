Xi eyes strategic China-Vietnam community with shared future

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China stands ready to make active efforts with Vietnam to build the two countries into a community with a shared future that bears strategic significance

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China stands ready to make active efforts with Vietnam to build the two countries into a community with a shared future that bears strategic significance.

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.