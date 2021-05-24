UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Eyes Strategic China-Vietnam Community With Shared Future

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:55 PM

Xi eyes strategic China-Vietnam community with shared future

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China stands ready to make active efforts with Vietnam to build the two countries into a community with a shared future that bears strategic significance

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China stands ready to make active efforts with Vietnam to build the two countries into a community with a shared future that bears strategic significance.

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Related Topics

China Vietnam Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health takes part in 55th Ordinary Ses ..

25 minutes ago

Afghanistan registers 628 new COVID-19 cases, 66,9 ..

25 seconds ago

US Expects Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire to Hold - ..

27 seconds ago

More than Lac people vaccinated for coronavirus in ..

31 seconds ago

Turkey to host 1st major snooker event in hopes of ..

35 seconds ago

Four persons killed over property dispute in Bahaw ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.