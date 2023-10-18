Xi hails Putin friendship and deep ties between China and Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed his close friendship with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as he hosted the Russian leader for talks that celebrated their nations' deepening political and economic ties.

Putin, on his first trip to a major global power since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, met his "old friend" Xi at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on the sidelines of a major forum.

"The political mutual trust between the two countries is continuously deepening," Xi said, according to Xinhua news agency, hailing their "close and effective strategic coordination".

Xi noted that he had met with Putin "42 times in the past 10 years and (had) developed a good working relationship and a deep friendship".

Putin is the guest of honour at a summit hosted by Xi in Beijing to celebrate his Belt and Road Initiative, a vast trade and infrastructure project.

Despite international attention focused on the Israel-Gaza conflict, neither Xi nor Putin made public comments on the war that has raged for more than 10 days.

The Chinese president called for joint efforts by China and Russia to "safeguard international fairness" and "justice", Xinhua said.

China is Russia's largest trading partner, with exchange between the nations reaching a record $190 billion last year, Beijing customs data shows.

And Xi said Wednesday it was progressing towards "the goal of $200 billion set by the two sides".

Beijing has drawn criticism from Western countries for its stance on the Ukraine war, on which China insists it is neutral even as it refuses to criticise Moscow's invasion.

Putin is on a mission to strengthen the already strong bond with his communist neighbour, though experts say Moscow is increasingly the junior partner in the relationship.

Representatives of 130 countries are in the Chinese capital for the two-day talking shop that wraps up on Wednesday.

Earlier Xi said in a speech to the international delegates that his country rejected "economic coercion" and "bloc confrontation".

In an apparent reference to China's rivalry with the United States, Xi said Beijing would not engage in "ideological confrontation, geopolitical games or bloc confrontation".

"We oppose unilateral sanctions, economic coercion, decoupling and delinking," Xi told delegates.

"Viewing the development of others as a threat and economic interdependence as a risk will not make one's own life any better or one's own development any faster," he said.

Instead, Xi said, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would seek to "inject new impetus into the global economy".

"We deeply believe that only when there is win-win cooperation can things get done, and get done well," he said.

"China is willing to deepen cooperation with Belt and Road partners... and work unremittingly to realise the modernisation of every country in the world."

Putin then took to the stage, hailing the BRI initiative as a "success story".

"Given the global dimensions of the initiative the Chinese leader launched a decade ago, frankly, one could hardly expect to make it work," Putin said in his address to delegates.

"Our Chinese friends are making it work. We are glad to see this success story as it means a lot to many of us."

At an official banquet on Tuesday, Xi delivered a toast in which he alluded to recent conflicts, but added that "the historical (trend) of peace" was "unstoppable".