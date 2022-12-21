Xi Holds Meeting With Medvedev At State Residence In Beijing On Wednesday - Reports
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev in the state residence in Beijing on Wednesday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
Medvedev is currently on a visit to the Asian country at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party, the CCTV added.