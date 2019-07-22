Xi Holds Talks With Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday.