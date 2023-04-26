- Home
Xi Holds Telephone Conversation With Zelenskyy - State Media
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.
"Xi Jinping and the President of Ukraine had a telephone conversation," the statement said.
