Xi Hopes Biden Will Bring US China Policy Back on Rational Track - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Сhinese President Xi Jinping said after he hopes US President Joe Biden will show political leadership and bring Washington's China policy towards a "rational" track, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Xi also told Biden during the online meeting that the interests of the two countries are deeply interconnected, and cooperation will be beneficial to both, according to Xinhua.

China and the US believe that the meeting was pragmatic, meaningful, frank and fruitful, and countries agreed to continue contacts, Xinhua reported.