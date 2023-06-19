BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed the hope at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the latter's visit will contribute to the stabilization of the relations between the countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"President Xi said state-to-state interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity. Hope this visit by Secretary Blinken could make positive contributions to stabilizing relations," Hua tweeted.