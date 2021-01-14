Xi Hopes Starbucks Plays Positive Role in Boosting China-US Trade Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged US coffee chain Starbucks to play a positive role in improving trade cooperation and bilateral relations between China and the United States, according to a letter released by Chinese state media on Thursday

"I hope Starbucks can make positive efforts in boosting China-US trade cooperation and bilateral relations," Xi said in a response letter, dated on January 6, addressed to Howard Schultz, the former chairman of Starbucks, the official Xinhua news Agency reported.

Xi's response came after Schultz sent a letter to congratulate China in successfully building a well-off society under Xi's leadership and expressed his appreciation towards the Chinese people and Chinese culture.

"China is embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modern country and will provide more room for international companies, including US companies like Starbucks, to grow in the Chinese market," Xi said in response.

After entangling in a bitter trade war with the United Stated under the Trump administration, Chinese authorities expressed hopes that bilateral relations could improve when Joe Biden becomes the US President on January 20.