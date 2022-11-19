Xi Hopes US, China Will Reduce Misunderstanding - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed hope that the United States and China will jointly reduce misunderstanding and return the relations to a stable track during a brief meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

Xi spoke to the US Vice President on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' conference in Bangkok.

In the readout of the meeting, Xi said that his recent meeting with US President Joe Biden was strategic, constructive, and had important guiding significance for the next stage of China-US relations.

The Chinese leader also expressed the hope that both Beijing and Washington would "further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment, and jointly drive China-US relations back to a healthy and stable track.

" The US Vice President will hopefully play an active role to this end, the readout said.

In her turn, Harris reportedly said that the US does not seek "confrontation or conflict with Beijing," adding that both nations should cooperate on global issues and keep channels of communication open.

Biden met with Xi on Monday at the G20 summit in Bali for their inaugural face-to-face meeting as leaders of their respective countries. They discussed a range of issues during their meeting on Monday, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the conflict in Ukraine, human rights and the One China policy. The two leaders reached a mutual understanding with one another in the course of their talks, Biden said.