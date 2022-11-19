UrduPoint.com

Xi Hopes US, China Will Reduce Misunderstanding - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Xi Hopes US, China Will Reduce Misunderstanding - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed hope that the United States and China will jointly reduce misunderstanding and return the relations to a stable track during a brief meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

Xi spoke to the US Vice President on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' conference in Bangkok.

In the readout of the meeting, Xi said that his recent meeting with US President Joe Biden was strategic, constructive, and had important guiding significance for the next stage of China-US relations.

The Chinese leader also expressed the hope that both Beijing and Washington would "further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment, and jointly drive China-US relations back to a healthy and stable track.

" The US Vice President will hopefully play an active role to this end, the readout said.

In her turn, Harris reportedly said that the US does not seek "confrontation or conflict with Beijing," adding that both nations should cooperate on global issues and keep channels of communication open.

Biden met with Xi on Monday at the G20 summit in Bali for their inaugural face-to-face meeting as leaders of their respective countries. They discussed a range of issues during their meeting on Monday, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the conflict in Ukraine, human rights and the One China policy. The two leaders reached a mutual understanding with one another in the course of their talks, Biden said.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Washington Beijing Bangkok United States TV Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or We ..

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

7 minutes ago
 Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at ..

Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at the age 86

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda f ..

Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda failed

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th November 2022

3 hours ago
 President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.