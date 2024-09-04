Open Menu

Xi Hosts Two Dozen African Leaders At China's Biggest Summit In Years

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Xi hosts two dozen African leaders at China's biggest summit in years

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted more than two dozen African leaders at a banquet in Beijing on Wednesday, kicking off the city's biggest summit in years with promises of cooperation in infrastructure, energy and education.

Twenty-five African leaders have arrived in Beijing or confirmed attendance at this week's China-Africa forum, according to an AFP tally.

Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan welcomed guests as they arrived for a lavish dinner at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday evening, live AFP footage showed.

There was also a "family" photo of the gathered leaders and Xi will give a speech at an opening ceremony on Thursday morning.

Chinese state media has lauded Xi this week as a "true friend of Africa", claiming Beijing's ties were reaching "new heights" under his stewardship.

The Chinese leader had held talks with more than a dozen African counterparts in Beijing by Wednesday, a tally of state media reporting showed.

Xi called during a meeting on Tuesday with President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria for great cooperation in the "development of infrastructure, energy and mineral resources", state news agency Xinhua said.

He also promised cooperation in "investment, trade, infrastructure, mineral resources" and other areas during talks on the same day with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Related Topics

Africa Education China Wife Beijing Same Nigeria Family Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

4 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

4 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

5 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

17 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

18 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

22 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

22 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

1 day ago

More Stories From World