Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted more than two dozen African leaders at a banquet in Beijing on Wednesday, kicking off the city's biggest summit in years with promises of cooperation in infrastructure, energy and education.

Twenty-five African leaders have arrived in Beijing or confirmed attendance at this week's China-Africa forum, according to an AFP tally.

Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan welcomed guests as they arrived for a lavish dinner at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday evening, live AFP footage showed.

There was also a "family" photo of the gathered leaders and Xi will give a speech at an opening ceremony on Thursday morning.

Chinese state media has lauded Xi this week as a "true friend of Africa", claiming Beijing's ties were reaching "new heights" under his stewardship.

The Chinese leader had held talks with more than a dozen African counterparts in Beijing by Wednesday, a tally of state media reporting showed.

Xi called during a meeting on Tuesday with President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria for great cooperation in the "development of infrastructure, energy and mineral resources", state news agency Xinhua said.

He also promised cooperation in "investment, trade, infrastructure, mineral resources" and other areas during talks on the same day with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.