Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) President Xi Jinping on Thursday inaugurated Latin America's first Chinese-funded port in Chancay, Peru -- a symbol of Beijing's growing influence on the continent as Beijing prepares to face off with a new Donald Trump administration.

The $3.5-billion complex, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Lima, is meant to serve as a major hub for Chinese trade at a time when the Asian giant is under threat of major tariff hikes once Trump reenters the White House for a second term.

The port was officially opened in a ceremony attended virtually by Xi and Peruvian counterpart Dina Boluarte from Lima, where they will attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Friday and Saturday.

"China plays a major role in the growth of our economy," Boluarte said at the event, even as a US official warned Latin American nations should be vigilant on Chinese investment.

"We believe it is essential that countries across the hemisphere ensure that PRC (People's Republic of China) economic activities respect local laws as well as safeguard human rights and environmental protections," said Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for Latin America.

Xi, for his part, vowed in his speech to "promote connectivity" between China and South America.

US President Joe Biden also arrived Thursday to attend the summit in Peru, which Nichols described as a "crucial ally."

Peru -- one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies over the past decade -- is China's fourth-largest Latin American trading partner, with bilateral flows of nearly $36 billion in 2023.