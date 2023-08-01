Open Menu

Xi Instructs Local Authorities To Make Every Effort To Minimize Number Of Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Xi Instructs Local Authorities to Make Every Effort to Minimize Number of Flood Victims

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday instructed local authorities to make every effort to rescue missing or trapped people to minimize the number of new victims of floods caused by torrential rains in northern China.

"All regions need to make every effort to rescue the missing or trapped people. It is necessary to provide full medical assistance to the injured and psychological assistance to the relatives of the victims, to make efforts to reduce casualties to a minimum," Xi was quoted as saying by the China Central Television broadcaster.

The Chinese leader also noted the necessity to repair damaged infrastructure as soon as possible and restore normal production and living conditions.

On Friday, the super typhoon Doksuri reached China, with heavy rains started in country's northern provinces. The Beijing Daily newspaper, citing the Beijing Flood Prevention Authority, reported that the death toll from heavy rains in the city reached 11, with 27 more missing. In addition, heavy rains affected a total of 44,673 people in 13 districts of the capital. About 127.000 people were evacuated from dangerous areas in Beijing. The economic damage caused by the disaster is still being assessed. The authorities said the risk of floods still remains.

