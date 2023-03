Xi Invites Mishustin to Visit China at Earliest Possible

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday invited Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to pay a visit to China at the earliest possible.

"I also welcome you, Prime Minister, to pay a visit to China at your convenience, so that you can establish close ties with new State Council Premier Li Qiang as soon as possible," Xi said at a meeting with Mishustin in Moscow.