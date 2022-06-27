'Xi Jinping and College Students' can be a bridge between youth of China, other countries: Wang Hongyan

The English version of the book, Xi Jinping and College Students, can be a bridge between the youth of China and other countries, said an official of the Communist Youth League of China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The English version of the book, Xi Jinping and College Students, can be a bridge between the youth of China and other countries, said an official of the Communist Youth League of China.

Wang Hongyan, Executive Secretary of the Secretariat, Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China said, "Young people build the future of a nation and the future of the world. We sincerely hope that reading and sharing reviews of this book, can deepen communication between young people in China and Pakistan and all around the world." She also expressed the hope that such activities could give new impetus to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, CGTN reported.

Beyond and Horizon Publications of Pakistan has published the English version of the book, which was recently launched in Beijing.

This book contains 25 conversations between Xi and college students taken place from 1983 to 2019.

It is a time span of more than 30 years. The book has recorded some of his heart-to-heart conversations, and down to earth engagement President Xi with the young people. The book now can be found in major book stores in Pakistan.

At the launching ceremony of the book, some foreign students in China shared their thoughts about it.

Sarah Marjorey, Ugandan PhD sudent of Communication University of China, said, "For me as a young scholar who is interested in rural revitalization and poverty alleviation, this book is a very good first-hand material for me." Mohamed Jihad Mohamed Moustafa, an Egyptian Student, Communication University of China, said, "The book contains many interesting and moving anecdotes by President Xi collected in the past three decades, and it helps foreigners like us to get more familiar with his thoughts and ideas."