TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping assured his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, at talks in Osaka that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was still striving for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a representative of the South Korean administration said Thursday.

"Kim Jong Un is still, above all, committed to denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula," Xi said, as quoted by the South Korean official.

The Chinese leader said that Kim wanted to develop North Korea's economy and to improve relations with other countries, the representative said.