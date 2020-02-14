UrduPoint.com
Xi Jinping Calls For Prompt Adoption Of Biological Security Legislature In China

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday, against the background of the coronavirus epidemic, that his country needs a law on biological security as soon as possible.

"Assuming the need to protect health, ensure state security and defend long-term order and stability of the country, it is necessary to include biological security in the state security system, systematically plan the prevention and control of risks for the country's biological security and comprehensively strengthen the state's ability to manage biosafety," Xi said at a Communist Party of China meeting, as quoted by China news.

In particular, he urged party officials to promulgate a law on biological security as soon as possible and accelerate the construction of a state legal system in this field.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. So far, the virus has infected over 64,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 1,380 people.

