Xi Jinping congratulates Donald Trump on election as U.S. president

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated President-Elect of the US Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

President Xi Jinping pointed out that history tells us that both China and the US stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, she said during her regular briefing.

A China-US relationship with stable, healthy and sustainable development serves the common interests of the two countries and meets the expectations of the international community, President Xi added.

President Xi hoped that the two sides will work in the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, to enhance dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and to find the right way for China and the US to get along with each other in the new era to the benefit of the two countries and the world.

On the same day, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng extended his congratulations to J.D. Vance on his election as vice president of the United States.

APP/asg