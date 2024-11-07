Xi Jinping Congratulates Donald Trump On Election As U.S. President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated President-Elect of the US Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.
President Xi Jinping pointed out that history tells us that both China and the US stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, she said during her regular briefing.
A China-US relationship with stable, healthy and sustainable development serves the common interests of the two countries and meets the expectations of the international community, President Xi added.
President Xi hoped that the two sides will work in the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, to enhance dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and to find the right way for China and the US to get along with each other in the new era to the benefit of the two countries and the world.
On the same day, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng extended his congratulations to J.D. Vance on his election as vice president of the United States.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence from Friday
PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog
Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in ..
PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit
Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
More Stories From World
-
French parliament approves bill to rein in tourist rentals43 minutes ago
-
German government in crisis: What happens next?43 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Rafael triggers nationwide blackout in Cuba43 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in Israeli strike on car near Beirut: security source53 minutes ago
-
Jones changes six for Japan's Test against France1 hour ago
-
German president urges 'reason and responsibility' amid govt crisis1 hour ago
-
Thriving scorpion population is stinging problem for Brazil1 hour ago
-
French lawmakers back bill to tighten Airbnb regulation1 hour ago
-
Christian Lindner: fiscal hawk at centre of German political crisis2 hours ago
-
Typhoon Yinxing slams into northern Philippines, thousands evacuated2 hours ago
-
UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor Africa Corps2 hours ago
-
Russia says West must enter talks to halt 'destruction of Ukraine's population'2 hours ago