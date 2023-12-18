BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended congratulations to the new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and pledged joint efforts to further promote bilateral ties.

In his message, Xi said that China and Kuwait enjoyed profound traditional friendship and made remarkable progress in bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago.

The two countries always firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, he said, adding that bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields had made positive progress and that the friendship between the two peoples has been continuously consolidated and deepened.