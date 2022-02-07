Xi Jinping Congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on 70th Anniversary of Reign

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended congratulations to UK Queen Elizabeth II on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

According to the Chinese leader, the Queen has been a long-time witness of the development of ties between their states, which mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

"I hope that both sides will use this opportunity to deepen friendship and mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation, jointly promote international cohesion, benefit the two countries and the peoples of the two countries, make a new contribution to jointly overcoming global challenges by the international community, to promote peace, stability, prosperity, and development throughout the world," Xi said.

The then-Princess Elizabeth assumed the throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died. The queen, who turns 96 this year, has become the first British monarch to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of her reign.

Celebrations on the occasion will be held across the UK and the Commonwealth of Nations, comprising 54 member states, most of which are former British colonies, throughout the year. The festivities are scheduled for June 2-5.