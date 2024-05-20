Xi Jinping expresses condolences over death of Iranian president

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed deep condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed deep condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

The Chinese President has sent a message of condolence to Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber following the unfortunate accident, he said during his regular briefing held here.

He said, on behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, Xi expressed deep condolences and extended sincere sympathies to Mokhber, the family of President Raisi, and the Iranian government and people.

Xi Jinping said that since President Raisi took office, he made important contributions to maintaining Iran's security and stability and promoting national development and prosperity.

He added that Raisi also made positive efforts to consolidate and deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

Raisi's tragic death was a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people also lost a good friend, Xi said.

The Chinese government and Chinese people cherished the traditional friendship between China and Iran, Xi said, noting that with the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership would continue to consolidate and develop.

Wang Wenbin said, the Chinese side also expressed condolence over the sad passing of Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian and offered sincere sympathies to his family.

In wake of the accident, China closely followed what happened and expressed our sympathies to the Iranian side.

China would continue to support the Iranian government and people in upholding independence, stability and development and stands ready to work with Iran to further deepen China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials including Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian and Governor of Easter Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati suffered a 'hard landing' in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on Sunday.

APP/asg