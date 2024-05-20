Xi Jinping Expresses Condolences Over Death Of Iranian President
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed deep condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed deep condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.
The Chinese President has sent a message of condolence to Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber following the unfortunate accident, he said during his regular briefing held here.
He said, on behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, Xi expressed deep condolences and extended sincere sympathies to Mokhber, the family of President Raisi, and the Iranian government and people.
Xi Jinping said that since President Raisi took office, he made important contributions to maintaining Iran's security and stability and promoting national development and prosperity.
He added that Raisi also made positive efforts to consolidate and deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.
Raisi's tragic death was a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people also lost a good friend, Xi said.
The Chinese government and Chinese people cherished the traditional friendship between China and Iran, Xi said, noting that with the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership would continue to consolidate and develop.
Wang Wenbin said, the Chinese side also expressed condolence over the sad passing of Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian and offered sincere sympathies to his family.
In wake of the accident, China closely followed what happened and expressed our sympathies to the Iranian side.
China would continue to support the Iranian government and people in upholding independence, stability and development and stands ready to work with Iran to further deepen China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.
The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials including Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian and Governor of Easter Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati suffered a 'hard landing' in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on Sunday.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Commissioner directs DCs to be active in field to provide relief to citizens
Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September
Pakistan debut at International Olympiad Informatics (IOI) 2024 in Egypt
IGP directs to conduct Psychological test of Islamabad Police officers
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces results of Matric, FA
ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warrant for Netanyahu
Rupee loses 9 paisa against dollar
Gold, Copper, Silver show upward trend
Murad focuses on critical environmental drivers of stunting to control it
What we know about Iranian president's fatal helicopter crash
CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security
TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patch Updates Guaranteed for the C ..
More Stories From World
-
Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September11 minutes ago
-
ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warrant for Netanyahu17 minutes ago
-
Strikes pound Gaza as Israel voices 'duty' to expand Rafah incursion1 hour ago
-
Iran's allies in 'Axis of Resistance' mourn Raisi's death2 hours ago
-
What we know about Iranian president's fatal helicopter crash17 minutes ago
-
Gulf states mourn Iran president, top diplomat after fatal crash2 hours ago
-
South Africa's top court strikes Zuma from ballot2 hours ago
-
War monitor says Israeli strikes kill six pro-Iran fighters in Syria2 hours ago
-
Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September2 hours ago
-
Paralympics should put disability back on global agenda, says IPC chief2 hours ago
-
London court set to rule on Julian Assange extradition2 hours ago
-
Saudia Group in 'landmark' deal for 105 Airbus planes5 minutes ago