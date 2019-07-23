Xi Jinping holds talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Muhammad in Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday and said the up-gradation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership has opened up a new chapter for the two countries.

In the meeting held at the Great Hall of the People here, President Xi said that last year, during his state visit to the UAE, both the countries jointly announced that China and UAE would establish a comprehensive strategic partnership and open a new chapter, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Monday.

Over the past year, the two sides have actively implemented the results of the visit and the bilateral relations have maintained a comprehensive and high-quality development, he added.

He pointed out that in the era of globalization, cooperation and win-win is the way for countries to get along with each other and added, China-UAE relations are ambitious, rich in content and mutually beneficial.

President Xi said this year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and it was also the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and UAE.

"We will jointly publish the `Joint Statement of the People's Republic of China and the United Arab Emirates on Strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships', which will be another important programmatic document in the history of China-UAE relations," he added.

Expressing his willingness to work with the UAE leader to continue to maintain stable relations in the changing world situation, he vowed to lead the continuous improvement of China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership, and to better serve the two peoples.

President Xi emphasized that China and UAE should deepen political mutual trust and strategic communication, adding, the Chinese side regards the UAE as an important strategic partner of the Middle East and supports the efforts of the UAE to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and supports it to play a greater role in regional and international affairs.

China was willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the UAE and firmly uphold multilateralism, fairness and justice, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

He urged both sides to jointly construct the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with high-quality and strengthen alignment with each other's development strategy, adding that the two sides should strive for the goal of US $ 200 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 and consolidate and expand the long-term, stable and comprehensive strategic cooperation in the energy sector.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulated President Xi for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and said the UAE believed in the bright prospect of China's development and regards deepening the China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership as its diplomatic priority.

He stressed that UAE would always stay as China's best strategic partner no matter how international situations change.

He said UAE would continue to give firm support to China's core interests and major concerns, and pledged that his country would more actively participate in the joint construction of BRI so as to increase regional connectivity and boost global economy.

The UAE is willing to work with China to explore third-party markets, expanding its trade, investment and energy supply to China, said Mohammed, adding, his country would also deepen cooperation with China in areas such as finance, technology, aviation and people-to-people exchanges.

The crown prince said his country highly praises China's efforts in protecting the rights and interests of the ethnic minorities and facilitating ethnic unity and harmony, vowing to strengthen security cooperation with China to jointly safeguard national security and regional peace.

The UAE firmly supports Chinese President Xi Jinping's great proposal of a community with a shared future for mankind, praising China's policies in the Middle East region and the Gulf region and looking forward to an increasingly important role for China in safeguarding the security and stability of the region, said the crown prince.

After the talks, the leaders of the two countries witnessed a number of bilateral exchange of texts.

Before the talks, Xi Jinping held a welcoming ceremony for Crown Prince Muhammad in the square outside the East Gate of the Great Hall of the People.

Meanwhile, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Wang Yi said the UAE is China's important and reliable partner in the Middle East. The two countries have always supported each other in matters involving their core interests and major concerns.

He said the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed coincides with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and UAE.

"China is willing to work with the UAE side to implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries, deepen the building of the "One Belt, One Road" partnership, promote cooperation in various fields, close humanities exchanges, and strengthen counter-terrorism and added that law enforcement cooperation has pushed China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

Abdullah said since the establishment of diplomatic ties 35 years ago, bilateral relations have continued to develop steadily and believed that it would develop even better in the next 35 years.

He said the UAE attaches great importance to developing relations with China and was willing to be a sincere partner that China could trust and added his country was willing to strengthen cooperation with China in trade, investment, energy, humanities, education, and third-party markets, and work closely with the United Nations and regional affairs to promote greater cooperation between the two countries.