Xi Jinping leaves Hungary, ends European tour: TV

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping departed from Budapest on Friday, completing his first European tour since 2019, which also took him to France and Serbia.

His official plane took off shortly after 6:00 pm (16:00 GMT) from the capital's airport, according to images broadcast by state television channel M1.

The Chinese leader kicked off his tour last Sunday in Paris, where he was welcomed with pomp.

Later in Belgrade and Budapest, lavish spectacles and praise awaited him.

During his three-day visit to Hungary, the Central European country's capital was decked out with Chinese flags and placed under tight security.

Xi held multiple meetings with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

On Thursday, he urged his closest European Union partner to "play a bigger role" in fostering relations between Beijing and the bloc.

Amid disagreements with the West, both leaders stressed their shared views and demonstrated their close ties, announcing that 18 bilateral agreements had been signed.

Several new joint projects were announced, including the construction of rail infrastructure, the establishment of a new fast border crossing and possible oil pipeline between Hungary and Serbia, and cooperation in the nuclear sector.

On Friday, Xi and Orban visited Hungary's largest building, the 143-metre-high headquarters of local oil company MOL Group.

"Hungarian-Chinese relations reached unprecedented heights," Orban said on his Facebook page, sharing photos of the visit.

President Xi departed from the luxurious hotel Hilton on Budapest's Castle Hill, where he was staying