UrduPoint.com

Xi Jinping On High-quality Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 01:35 PM

Xi Jinping on high-quality development

Promoting high-quality development represents a key point of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Promoting high-quality development represents a key point of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has made in-depth discourses on this aspect. The following are some highlights of his remarks: Developing a socialist market economy is a great creation of the Party, and the key is to properly handle the relationship between the government and the market.

We must not disregard objective conditions and run counter to economic rules in the blind pursuit of high growth figures.

We should protect the eco-environment as we protect our eyes, and cherish it as we cherish our own lives.

We must foster a new pattern of development that is focused on the domestic economy but features positive interplay between domestic and international economic flows. China's initiative to expand imports is not a choice of expediency, but a future-oriented step taken to embrace the world and promote common development.

Related Topics

World China Market Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Word 'Invasion' Used by Biden Not Appropriate for ..

Word 'Invasion' Used by Biden Not Appropriate for What Happening Now in Ukraine ..

22 seconds ago
 French business climate sharply rebounds

French business climate sharply rebounds

23 seconds ago
 EU Hopes for Assistance of Central Asian Countries ..

EU Hopes for Assistance of Central Asian Countries in Stabilizing Situation in A ..

27 seconds ago
 Escalation in Eastern Ukraine May Result in Gas Pr ..

Escalation in Eastern Ukraine May Result in Gas Prices' Volatility in Europe - U ..

29 seconds ago
 France Rules Out Military Solution of Ukraine Situ ..

France Rules Out Military Solution of Ukraine Situation - Senior Diplomat

4 minutes ago
 UN chief vows to find peaceful solution to Ukraine ..

UN chief vows to find peaceful solution to Ukraine's crises

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>