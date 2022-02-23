Xi Jinping on high-quality development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Promoting high-quality development represents a key point of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has made in-depth discourses on this aspect. The following are some highlights of his remarks: Developing a socialist market economy is a great creation of the Party, and the key is to properly handle the relationship between the government and the market.

We must not disregard objective conditions and run counter to economic rules in the blind pursuit of high growth figures.

We should protect the eco-environment as we protect our eyes, and cherish it as we cherish our own lives.

We must foster a new pattern of development that is focused on the domestic economy but features positive interplay between domestic and international economic flows. China's initiative to expand imports is not a choice of expediency, but a future-oriented step taken to embrace the world and promote common development.