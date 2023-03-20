Xi Jinping on Ukrainian Crisis: Difficult Problems Have No Easy Solutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Difficult problems like the Ukrainian crisis have no easy solutions, and a way out of this crisis could be found through an equal dialogue between the parties involved, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Difficult problems do not have easy solutions. We are convinced that a rational way out of the Ukrainian crisis and a way toward durable peace will be found if everyone is guided by the concept of the common, complex, joint and sustainable security and continues sensible, pragmatic dialogue and consultations in equal terms," the Chinese leader said.

China released a 12-point document titled "China' Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" in late February, supporting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

