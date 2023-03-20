UrduPoint.com

Xi Jinping On Ukrainian Crisis: Difficult Problems Have No Easy Solutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Xi Jinping on Ukrainian Crisis: Difficult Problems Have No Easy Solutions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Difficult problems like the Ukrainian crisis have no easy solutions, and a way out of this crisis could be found through an equal dialogue between the parties involved, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Difficult problems do not have easy solutions. We are convinced that a rational way out of the Ukrainian crisis and a way toward durable peace will be found if everyone is guided by the concept of the common, complex, joint and sustainable security and continues sensible, pragmatic dialogue and consultations in equal terms," the Chinese leader said.

China released a 12-point document titled "China' Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" in late February, supporting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Xi's article in full is available in the Russian language at www.ria.ru. 

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Kiev February All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Rennes beat PSG 2-0

Rennes beat PSG 2-0

2 hours ago
 UAE claims 118 prizes at Stevie Awards 2023

UAE claims 118 prizes at Stevie Awards 2023

2 hours ago
 Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points cle ..

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points clear

4 hours ago
 ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance n ..

ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance national industriesâ€™ global c ..

7 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

8 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.