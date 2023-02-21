Xi Jinping Preparing Visit to Moscow in Coming Months - WSJ Citing Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to pay a visit to Moscow in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the publication, during the visit, Xi plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and push for multilateral talks to end the Ukraine conflict.