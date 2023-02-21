UrduPoint.com

Xi Jinping Preparing Visit To Moscow In Coming Months - WSJ Citing Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to pay a visit to Moscow in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to pay a visit to Moscow in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the publication, during the visit, Xi plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and push for multilateral talks to end the Ukraine conflict.

