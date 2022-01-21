Xi Jinping promotes seven military, armed police officers to rank of general

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping, also chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Friday, presented seven military and armed police officers with certificates of order, promoting them to the rank of general, the highest for officers in active service in China.

The ceremony was held in Beijing by the CMC, according to China Global Television Network (CGTN).

The promoted officers are Liu Qingsong, political commissar of the Northern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA); Wu Yanan, commander of the Central Theater Command of the PLA; Xu Deqing, political commissar of the Central Theater Command of the PLA; Qin Shutong, political commissar of the PLA Ground Force; Yuan Huazhi, political commissar of the PLA Navy; Li Yuchao, commander of the PLA Rocket Force; and Zhang Hongbing, political commissar of the People's Armed Police Force.

At the ceremony, Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of the CMC, announced the orders of promotion as signed by Xi.

Zhang Youxia, also CMC vice chairman, presided over the ceremony.

